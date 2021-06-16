BlackRock Inc. Has $150.96 Million Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Simulations Plus worth $150,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

