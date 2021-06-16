BlackRock Inc. Has $156.27 Million Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $156,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

