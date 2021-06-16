BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 23.8% in May

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 136,337 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 142,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 35,952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $6,785,000.

BBN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 89,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

