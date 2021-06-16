BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Louise Nash Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) insider Louise Nash bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62).
THRG opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 876.33. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The firm has a market cap of £854.01 million and a P/E ratio of 14.73.
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
