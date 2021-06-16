BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Louise Nash Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) insider Louise Nash bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

THRG opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 876.33. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The firm has a market cap of £854.01 million and a P/E ratio of 14.73.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

