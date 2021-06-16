BLOCKv (VEE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $427,107.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $54.73 million and approximately $427,107.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.00765261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00083575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.05 or 0.07745481 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

