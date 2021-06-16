Bloom Burton Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bloom Burton in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.15. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. Research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

