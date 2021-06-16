Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Blucora worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Blucora stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,835.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

