bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $2,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 159,614 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 13.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 150.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 264,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

