BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 16,927 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $712,118.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BXC opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $70.38.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 363.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8,338.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.