BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 16,927 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $712,118.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BXC opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $70.38.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.