Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,148. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

