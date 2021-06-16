Bluestein R H & Co. Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,428. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

