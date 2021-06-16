Bluestein R H & Co. Invests $228,000 in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Canon by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,997. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

