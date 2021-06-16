Bluestein R H & Co. Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $38,879,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 62.76.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

