Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 250 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE NYT traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,563. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.