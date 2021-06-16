Bluestein R H & Co. Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the software company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.