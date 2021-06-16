Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 5,205 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 1,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,805. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

