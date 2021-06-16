BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,906 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.20 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,618.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,842 shares of company stock worth $179,124. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:CSV opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.