BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,875 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.42.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.