BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,571 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.30 million, a P/E ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

