BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in James River Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in James River Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.12. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

