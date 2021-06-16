BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €56.78 ($66.80). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €56.45 ($66.41), with a volume of 2,240,963 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.45 ($67.58).

The firm's 50 day moving average price is €54.54.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

