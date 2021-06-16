BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEO opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

