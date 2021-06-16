boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Insider Purchases £143,880 in Stock

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) insider Iain McDonald acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

Shares of BOO stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 325.90 ($4.26). The company had a trading volume of 4,591,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,651. boohoo group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 330.47. The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOO shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 414.23 ($5.41).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

