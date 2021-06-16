BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 57,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BIMI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 4,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. BOQI International Medical has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BOQI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

