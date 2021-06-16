Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the May 13th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BRQS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 5,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,758. Borqs Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth $341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 124.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth $217,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

