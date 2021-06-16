Botty Investors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after buying an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after buying an additional 607,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 29,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,201. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

