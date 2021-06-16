Botty Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 97,477 Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Botty Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Landos Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,590. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $483.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.86.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

LABP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

