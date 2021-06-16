Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 8,320 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Blackstone Group worth $55,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.50. 253,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,487. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $97.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

