Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $83,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,429. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.19 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.15. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

