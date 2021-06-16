Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2,515.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,537.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,363.86. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.