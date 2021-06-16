Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 795.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 552,825 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,059,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after purchasing an additional 110,939 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 558,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 86,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.71. 293,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,951,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

