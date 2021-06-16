Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $983,000 Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Erste Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. 388,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

