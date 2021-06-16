BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £315.25 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

BP stock opened at GBX 332.70 ($4.35) on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £67.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.36.

Get BP alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.