Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC owned 1.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. 4,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

