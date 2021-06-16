Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 581 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.57. 2,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $82.34.

