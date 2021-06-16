Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $176,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 115,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

