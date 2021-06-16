Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.82. 39,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,505. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $193.93 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

