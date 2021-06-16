Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Tesla accounts for 3.8% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $597.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,870,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $649.27. The stock has a market cap of $575.64 billion, a PE ratio of 597.12, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.