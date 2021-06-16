Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 134,554 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,654 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 306,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 4,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,789. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64.

