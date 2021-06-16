Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after purchasing an additional 715,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,282 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,698. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

