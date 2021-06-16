Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $59,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $1,052,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of HAE opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.34. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

