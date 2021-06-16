Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Bristow Group worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 356,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

