British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.95), with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. British Smaller Companies VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.79. The company has a market cap of £105.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54.

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

