Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $491.38.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $469.11. 32,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.21. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $302.77 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

