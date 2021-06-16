Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

