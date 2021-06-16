Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post $1.30 EPS

Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.65. Alcoa reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,600%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alcoa by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 241,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,834. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.