Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

