Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce $411.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.00 million and the highest is $413.62 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $313.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

FOCS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $54.45. 464,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

