Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 262,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.