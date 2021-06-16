Brokerages Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,356 shares of company stock valued at $853,114 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 435,251 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 826,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 385,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -136.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

